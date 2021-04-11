Malayalam
Kottayam Round Table, Ladies Circle donate hi-tech beds to General Hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2021 10:54 AM IST Updated: April 11, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: In a noble gesture, two social welfare organisations donated hi-tech patient beds to the Government General Hospital, Kottayam.

The Kottayam Round Table, No 79, along with Kottayam Ladies Circle, No 48, donated seven hi-tech patient examination beds. These beds will primarily be used in the neurology department and the casualty. They will replace the worn-out beds currently in use.

The project was executed with the help of Round Table India-HEAL grant at a total cost of Rs 2 lakh.

The beds were handed over to Dr Bhagyasree A R, the Resident Medical Officer at the General Hospital by George Tomy, Chairman - KRT 79, and Priya, Chairperson - KLC 48, in the presence of Jacob Kelachandra, Projects Convener- KRT79.

Devraj Shenoy, Area 1 Secretary Treasurer – Round Table India, Venkitakrishnan, Area 1 Projects Convener, as well as Rebecca Paul and Liz Gabriel of KLC 48 were also present.

