COVID-19 spread: Entry to Kozhikode beaches stopped after 5pm

Kozhikode: After Kozhikode district reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the district administration has decided to tighten the restrictions.

In places like beaches and dams, entry will be allowed only till 5pm. Any kind of gathering of people will not be allowed in containment zones.

On Sunday, Kozhikode district reported 1,243 COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate stood at 16 per cent. This is much more than the 10.75 per cent in the state.

There are 18 hotspots in the district alone.

Kerala logged 6,986 new COVID-19 cases, including 27 health workers, and 16 deaths on Sunday, taking the total affected to 11.67 lakh and the death toll to 4,783, the health department said.