Lokayukta relied on Minister Jaleel's own letter for adverse report against him

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel is planning to legally challenge the Lokayukta's adverse report against him over abuse of power, favouritism and nepotism, it has come to light that what went against him was his own letter submitted by the petitioner, a Muslim Youth League leader.

To appoint his close relative K T Adeeb in the post of general manager at the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, Jaleel had sent this letter to the General Administration (minority welfare) Secretary, seeking changes in the qualifications for this post.

The letter was sent on July 28, 2016.

Jaleel had sought changes in the terms of qualifications for Corporation employees envisaged by an order issued by the government on June 29, 2013. The eligibility of the general manager was an MBA graduate with specialisation in marketing and finance or CS, CA or ICWAI with three years of experience.

However, the suggestions put forth by Jaleel were to add HR also to the MBA specialisation and three years of experience with B Tech or PGDBA. B Tech and PGDBA are Adeeb's qualifications.

The Lokayukta order is likely to reach the Chief Minister's office on Monday. The petitioner's lawyer said that if the CM does not take action or if Jaleel does not step down from his post, contempt of court proceedings can be taken.

Due to the mid-summer vacation, the High Court will hold sittings only on Monday and Tuesday. The Minister can approach the HC only on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jaleel is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur. He is likely to be discharged on Sunday.

A division bench of the Kerala Lok Ayukta had on Friday submitted a report to the chief minister, saying Jaleel had abused his position as a public servant to obtain a favour for his relative, and should not continue as a minister.

The Lok Ayukta verdict came on a complaint led by a Muslim Youth League leader in November 2018, alleging that Adeeb, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.