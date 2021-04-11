Malayalam
Five arrested for disrupting film-shooting in Palakkad

kerala-police-jeep
PTI
Published: April 11, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: Five people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly disrupting the shooting of a film on a Hindu-Muslim love story in front of a temple in the Palakkad district of Kerala, police said.

As the shooting was on at Kadampazhipuram in the district, some people prevented it from proceeding further and allegedly damaged the equipment, the police said.

The five were arrested, they said.

Cases under IPC sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) were registered, they added.

