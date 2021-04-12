More restrictions in Kerala to curb COVID surge

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday said ward level committees would be strengthened to fight the surge in coronavirus cases and more restrictions would be put in place to 'crush the COVID-19 curve'.

Health Minister K K Shailaja, while stating this, said Kerala would require more vaccines than now being supplied by the Centre for the mass vaccination campaign as the current stocks would not be adequate for the purpose.

She said she has requested Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to supply enough vaccines for this drive.

The Minister said the aim was to 'crush the COVID-19 curve' and noted that in the earlier phase, government had delayed the peak.

"Now there is a surge in cases after the elections and we are trying to crush the curve and save more lives.

The ward-level committees to fight COVID-19 will be strengthened at the grassroot level.

More restrictions

The Kerala government on Monday announced new restrictions in the state in wake of the recent COVID surge.

• Restaurants and shops are to close at 9 pm

• Public events cannot be longer than two hours.

• More than 200 people will not be allowed in functions.

• In closed door events, only 100 people are allowed.

• Restaurants to function with only 50 per cent of its seating capacity.

• Mega shopping festivals have been banned.

• Food shall not be served during public functions. Packed food can be given instead.

We have Public Health Centres in all panchayats and most of them have been upgraded to Family Health centres," she told reporters here.



She also added that the ward members, panchayat presidents, the chief of PHCs would all work together to tackle COVID-19.

On availability of vaccines, she noted that the Centre promptly delivers them whenever the state puts forward a request when stocks are down.

"But now weare a bit worried as we have started the mass vaccination campaign. The current stock will not be enough for this purpose", she said and referred to her request for more vaccines.

On Monday, the state reported 5,692 COVID-19 cases and 11 related deaths.

The minister also said that the state has so far administered 50 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccine.

"The state has so far given 50,71,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (49,19,234 dose Covishield and 1,52,316 dose Covaxin).

Out of these 45,48,054 people got the first dose while 5,23,496 received the second dose," she said in a release.

The health department said there are 1,826 vaccination centres across Kerala, including 1,402 in government hospitals and 424 in private hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)