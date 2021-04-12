CPM Party Congress likely in Kerala if LDF retains power

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to host CPM’s 23rd Party Congress if the Left Democratic Front retains power.

The party will commence holding its organizational meetings after the declaration of Assembly poll results on May 2. Meetings, postponed in the view of elections in West Bengal and Kerala, will begin from July.

The Party Congress was to be held in April last, but was deferred by over a year. The postponement also extended the tenure of those committees elected in previous party conferences. The State conference is likely to be held by this year-end.

Assembly poll results would influence the direction and agenda of party conferences this year. If the CPM-led LDF gets a second consecutive term, the conference would be held in a jubilant mood. If it does not get back to power, the conference would be discussing the reasons for the defeat.

The CPI, too, will be holding its local-level conferences soon. It, too, had postponed its Party Congress in view of the assembly polls. The Kerala leadership has expressed willingness to host the Congress since the party has significant influence in the State.

In Kerala, Kozhikode hosted the 12th CPM party congress in April 2012. The 22nd Party Congress was held in Hyderabad in April 2018.

CPI’s previous Party Congress was held in Kollam.

Party Congress denotes a convention or conference or a general meeting of a political party attended by delegates who holds the party membership.