No clue about Thrissur boy who vanished from outside bank in broad daylight

Thrissur: A teen has been missing for the last three weeks and efforts to trace him has hit a dead end so far. It is feared his intense online activity likely landed him in trouble or a racket behind online games is behind his disappearance.

Amal Krishna, the eldest son of Sanoj and Shilpa, natives of Chettuva in Thrissur, had gone to the bank along with his mother on the day he went missing last month. After Shilpa came out of the bank, Amal was not to be found. She looked for him in the locality but could not find him. The family then informed the police.

The Vadanappally police have filed a case and begun investigation. Rural SP G Poonguzhali is also directly probing the complaint given by the family.

Amal had secured A-plus in all subjects in the Class-X exam. A good student, Amal also behaved well at home.

Amal was last spotted on CCTV at Triprayar, a temple town in Thrissur district. His phone has not been switched on since. Though the call records for one month were checked, there has not been much progress in the investigation.

Online addiction and lost gamble

Amal has a bank account in his name. The scholarship amount was getting credited to this account. The cash awards he received for securing A-plus in all subjects were also in this account.

Around Rs 10,000 was found transferred to two accounts via Paytm. There are indications that this money could have been used for playing an online game. It is also suspected that Amal feared that he would be scolded by his parents for losing this money.

Impromptu visit to bank

Amal was playing on the swing, when his mother called him to accompany her to the bank. He stepped out in the same clothes he was wearing at the time and the footwear he used at home. His mother asked him to wait outside the bank. But when she came out of the bank, Amal was missing.

Friends on Instagram, Telegram

Amal communicated with his friends mostly through Instagram and Telegram. Therefore, his friends could not be traced by monitoring the phone calls. The police have taken Amal's laptop. The new media accounts are being checked.