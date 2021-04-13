7,515 new COVID cases in Kerala after 73,441 tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 6,194 new COVID cases and 2,959 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 52,132.

So far, 11,23,133 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 6,747 contracted the virus through contact while 198 came from outside the state.

Thirty-six are healthcare workers.

A total of 73,441 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,38,87,699 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 10.23.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 1,162, 867 and 690 respectively.

Twenty COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,814.

There are currently 1,82,589 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 7,582 are under home or institutional quarantine while 1,289 are in hospitals.