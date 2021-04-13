Kerala announces more restrictions to curb COVID spread; Entry to shopping malls, theatres slashed

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday imposed new restrictions on crowd gatherings at shopping malls, theatres and religious events in the wake of recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Kerala registered 7,515 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The number of new infections has been on the rise since the Assembly polls on April 6.

The latest government order stated that crowd entry to halls equipped with air conditioners, shopping malls and theatres should be restricted.

It stated that religious gatherings, such as Iftar dinner during the Holy month of Ramadan, should be conducted with a limited number of people.

District collectors have been directed to enforce Section 144 in places where severe COVID spread is feared.

To ensure the availability of essential goods in those places, the civil supplies department and Milma will launch home delivery services, stated the order.

On Monday, the government urged people to not hold public functions for longer than two hours.