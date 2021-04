Beypore: At least three died and nine others were missing as a ship rammed a mechanised fishing boat on the high seas off Mangalore last night. They had set off from the Beypore coast in Kerala's Kozhikode district around 11 pm on Friday.

Two on board were rescued.

All the 14 fishermen on the boat, named Rabba, are from outside Kerala, sources say. Boat owner Jaffer belongs to Beypore.

The Mangaluru Coastal Security Police and the Indian Coast Guard are engaged in a rescue mission.