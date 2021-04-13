Kerala Minister K T Jaleel resigns days after Lok Ayukta indictment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel resigned on Tuesday after a Lok Ayukta report indicted him of nepotism, abuse of power, and breach of the oath of office.

Jaleel has sent his resignation to the chief minister and it has been forwarded to the governor.

“Those vying for my blood can take relief for the moment,” Jaleel said in an emotional note posted on social media.

The move came hours before the Kerala High Court was to hear Jaleel's petition challenging the Lok Ayukta report on Tuesday.

Jaleel, in his petition, said the Lok Ayukta findings were not based on evidence or proper probe, and hence its ruling should be set aside. The Lok Ayukta ruling had indicted him for appointing the minister’s close relative, K T Adeeb, by tweaking the educational qualifications required for the post of general manager, State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.

A division bench of the Lok Ayukta had said the charge of abuse of power, favouritism and nepotism against the minister has been proved.

The Muslim Youth League had on November 2, 2018 alleged that Adeeb K T, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.

Adeeb was the manager of a private bank when the appointment was made. "....this forum is satisfied that the allegation of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of oath of office is substantiated against Dr K T Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare," the Lok Ayukta had said.

Jaleel had earlier alleged that the Muslim League was after him since 2006 when he won from Kuttipuram assembly constituency as an independent with LDF support.

"It was to appoint a person from a reputed financial institution. The corporation advertised for the post with MBA or BTech with PGDBA/CS/CA/ICWAI and three years' experience as the criteria. Seven people had applied for the post, out of which three appeared for the interview. They did not have the requisite qualification," Jaleel had earlier said, clarifying his stand.

Jaleel had on July 28, 2016, written to the Secretary, Public Administration (Minority Welfare), demanding an alteration in the educational qualifications required for the post of General Manager. The Secretary objected, noting that the change could only be made with the consent of the State cabinet.

The official suggested referring the matter to the Cabinet since it had fixed the educational qualification based on the recommendations of the Finance department.

Jaleel responded, saying the Cabinet’s nod was not necessary since only an addition would be made, and it could be effected with the approval of the chief minister. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan approved Jaleel’s suggestion on August 9, 2016.

It has now become clear that the norms on educational qualification were tweaked without the approval of the Cabinet or the Finance department. Jaleel had instructed to add Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) and Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) as the required qualification for the post. Adeeb is a BTech and holds a PGDBA.

Earlier, officials had objected to the deputation of Adeeb, employed with a private bank, to the Minority Development Corporation. The objection, however, was overruled.