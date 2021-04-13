Sreeramakrishnan in ICU, contracts pneumonia as he battles COVID-19

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2021 12:32 PM IST Updated: April 13, 2021 12:51 PM IST

Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has been moved to the ICU of the Medical College Hospital here.

He was found positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Latest diagnosis revealed the 53-year-old has contracted pneumonia.

A team of expert doctors has been deployed to monitor his condition.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sreeramakrishnan represents the Ponnani constituency in the Assembly. He didn't contest the recently held state polls.

The Speaker was questioned by the Customs over a dollar smuggling case at the weekend.

The Customs had also conducted checks at his flats in the Kerala capital the day he was confirmed positive for COVID-19.  

MORE IN KERALA