Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has been moved to the ICU of the Medical College Hospital here.

He was found positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Latest diagnosis revealed the 53-year-old has contracted pneumonia.

A team of expert doctors has been deployed to monitor his condition.

Sreeramakrishnan represents the Ponnani constituency in the Assembly. He didn't contest the recently held state polls.

The Speaker was questioned by the Customs over a dollar smuggling case at the weekend.

The Customs had also conducted checks at his flats in the Kerala capital the day he was confirmed positive for COVID-19.