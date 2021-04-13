Munnar land mafia at it again, locks down special revenue office

Munnar: The land mafia is at it again. Encroachers vacated the Special Revenue Office at Ikka Nagar near the town before locking it with a new lock.

The office was established under a tahsildar in 2010 to protect the revenue land and to prevent illegal construction activities. Though its functioning was partially shifted to the Mini Civil Station at Devikulam in January, land records were still kept in the office.

Though a few staff members used to stay overnight, no one was at the office on Saturday night owing to a holiday.

The incident came to light when Special Revenue Inspector T R Vivek reported for duty on Monday. While trying to open the office, he noticed that the lock had been changed. The door also sported signs of using force.

Notices stuck on the wall of the office had been torn. Following the incident, Sub-Collector S Prem Krishna, Deputy Tahsildar James Nainan, and Village Officer Siddique visited the office. A police team under Sub-Inspector Soofi broke open the lock.

Neighbours reportedly told the police that they had seen a gang breaking into the office on Friday. The building, originally, a living quarter of the Public Works Department, was later encroached by a private individual. The government took over the building and its 50 cents compound in 2008, and the Special Revenue Office was shifted here in 2014.

Anganwadi turns resort overnight



Munnar: The impunity with which the land mafia functions once again became evident when an Anganwadi became a part of a neighbouring resort overnight.



Apparently, the holidays after the Assembly elections and the second Saturday that followed helped the encroachers.

A private resort owner allegedly constructed a compound wall at night around the Anganwadi Number 97 on two cents to attach the property. The resort has a children’s playground adjacent to the Anganwadi at Munnar Colony.

The employees of the Anganwadi came to know of the incident when they arrived on Monday morning. Following their complaint, Sub-Collector S Prem Krishna inspected the site and ordered the demolition of the wall. He also directed action against the resort owner.

The Anganwadi has been functioning on land the Panchayat had acquired for establishing the child care centre. The institution had already lost almost half of its property to encroachers.