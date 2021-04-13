Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Famished Assamese girl with broken leg was likely sexually abused

Representational image: Shutterstock/Sinisha Karich
Our Correspondent
Published: April 13, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Muvattupuzha: A medical examination of an injured four-and-a-half-year-old girl admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam has raised suspicion that the child had been sexually abused.

The child of an Assamese couple living at a rented accommodation at Perumattom here was admitted to the hospital on March 28. Police said they were yet to receive a report though a medical board of expert doctors had examined the girl.

The surgery department of the Medical College had found injuries in the girl’s private parts, and a scan revealed ruptures in her intestine, which raised doubts that the girl had been subjected to sodomy.

RELATED ARTICLES

It has been alleged that police, despite being informed, did not take the injuries that suggested sodomy seriously.

The medical board was formed after the protest against police apathy gained strength. Doctors who examined the child found the injuries on the girl were inflicted with sharp tools. They also found a fractured leg and reported that the girl was famished.

Police had initially stated that the girl and her sister were hospitalized following acute diarrhea. Later they changed the version, saying the child had fallen on to a broken and rusted cycle kept on her residential premises.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.