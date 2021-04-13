COVID-positive Chandy continues to be under medical care

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who turned Covid positive and is convalescing at a private hospital here since Thursday, continues to be under the close monitoring of a team of doctors.

A leading gastroenterologist was summoned from Kochi to examine him after he developed gall bladder issues, which he has been having for a while.

"A medical board is closely monitoring him and is doing regular reviews," said a doctor treating Chandy.

Since he has a gall bladder ailment, the medical board is looking into it and if there is any need of a medical intervention, it would be done and this is expected to be known in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues to be under medical observation at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital since Thursday, when he turned Covid positive and his condition is stable.

But at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, Speaker P. Sreeramkrishnan who was admitted after turning Covid positive, on Tuesday was shifted to the intensive care unit after he developed pneumonia and a team of doctors is attending on him.

In the past one week there has been a rapid surge in Covid positive cases in the state with the daily test positivity rate shooting from 4 to 10 per cent, forcing the authorities to come out with strict protocols.