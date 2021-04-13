Ratheesh spent his last hours with 3 co-accused in Mansoor murder case

Kozhikode: Three accused in the Mansoor murder case were with Kooloth Ratheesh, the second accused, during the latter's final hours, reveal call records and tracking of mobile phone location. This finding strengthens fears that Ratheesh was killed and then hung on a tree to make-believe that the young CPM activist had committed suicide.

Ratheesh was found hanging from a tree in an isolated plot at Chekkiad in Valayam police limits on Friday, three days after the murderous assault on Mansoor and his brother Muhsin in Koothuparamba in Kannur district.

Police identified the presence of the third accused Sangeeth, fourth accused Sreerag and fifth accused Suhail after checking their call records and phone location.

Mansoor, a Youth League activist, was allegedly killed by a gang of CPM and DYFI activists on April 6, about an hour after the polling for the Assembly election had concluded.

Police have also found that Sreerag spent more time with Ratheesh, a resident of Pullookkara, and both the men had been together for a long time at the vacant plot where the latter’s body was found.

A team of investigators led by Superintendent of Police (Vadakara-Rural) checked the phone locations after probing the scene and neighbouring areas. They also recorded the statements of local residents.

A post-mortem examination of Ratheesh’s body had reported internal hemorrhage and excessive pressure on his lungs. Police were also investigating whether the man had suffered injuries during the fatal attack on Mansoor.

Ratheesh’s mother approaches police

Meanwhile, Ratheesh’s mother Padmini approached the Kannur city police commissioner with a complaint saying her son committed suicide after he had been falsely implicated in the Mansoor murder case.

She also said Ratheesh was attacked by Indian Union Muslim League workers.

CPM Kannur district committee secretary M V Jayarajan revealed Padmini’s complaint during a peace march by the LDF at Panoor on Monday.

The CPM is of the view that Ratheesh had sustained injuries in the clashes that occurred on the polling day. Police have information that the deceased accused had the support of a few residents of Arunda, where he had been hiding.

Search on for absconders

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team investigating the Mansoor murder case intensified the search for the missing accused persons. Though four persons have been arrested so far, police would seek their custody only after detaining all the suspects.