Water tariff likely to be hiked steeply as KWA piles up losses

Thiruvananthapuram: Water tariff could be increased in the state steeply as soon as the new government takes charge in less than two months.

The hike is being considered as the Water Authority is facing a severe financial crisis. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is incurring monthly losses to the tune of Rs 35 crore. Even when Rs 102 crore is spent a month, only Rs 67 crore is collected from the consumers. There is an additional liability of Rs 1,800 crore, including the money for pension disbursal and power charges.

With the losses increasing, the Authority is even struggling to pay the KSEB. Though schemes to recover the arrears were implemented, these are yet to achieve the objective. It costs Rs 23.89 to process and distribute 1,000 litres of water but only Rs 10.50 is levied.

The government had ordered on February 10 to increase the base charges by 5 per cent and to increase the charge by 5 per cent annually. However, this was not implemented as the Assembly polls were approaching.

Experts have advised that a five per cent increase would not solve the crisis permanently. The tariff could be increased by 2.5 times and it would be applicable to domestic consumers too.

In a proposal submitted in last May, the finance department had suggested to increase the current rate by 20 per cent and to hike the rates annually.

Water tariff was last increased in the state in 2014.

How far the bills may go up

Currently, the domestic consumers have to pay the minimum tariff of Rs 4 for 1,000 litres of water per month. If this is hiked by 2.5 times, it would increase to Rs 10.

For the monthly consumption of 10,000 to 15,000 litres of water, along with the minimum rate of Rs 40, the consumer has to pay Rs 5 for every additional 1,000 litres. When the rates are revised, the minimum rate would be Rs 100 and for every additional 1000 litre, Rs 12.50 will be charged.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister K Krishnan Kutty said that several projects are being planned to make up for the losses.

"Irrespective of whichever (political) front comes to power, the water charge will be increased while assessing the extent of losses incurred,” the minister stated.