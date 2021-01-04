Master Article
Our Correspondent
Published: December 09, 2020 03:55 PM IST
Updated: January 04, 2021 09:16 AM IST
MORE IN KERALA
Thiruvananthapuram
3,021 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Monday including 2 UK returnees
Thiruvananthapuram
Youth arrested for trespassing into actor Krishnakumar's house
Kerala
Bird flu outbreak in two districts in Kerala; mass duck deaths reported
Ernakulam
Kerala HC cancels bail of Thwaha Fasal in UAPA case over Maoist links
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala demands priority in vaccine distribution, presents 4 reasons before Centre
Thiruvananthapuram
Mullappally says tie-up with Welfare Party harmed UDF
Ernakulam
Two months after arrest, IUML MLA Kamaruddin gets bail in investment scam
Alappuzha
Police register case over Anil Panachooran's 'unnatural death'
Thiruvananthapuram
Swapna got fake degree certificate through Punjab entity, paid Rs 1L