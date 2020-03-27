Follow these car care tips during coronavirus lockdown

While we are confined to our homes during the lockdown announced by the government to fight the novel coronavirus, we need to take a little care about our vehicles too. Since it’s a countrywide lockdown, unless it is absolutely necessary you cannot take your car out. When the car remains idle for such a long period, you need to take some precautions. Otherwise, in case of an emergency you may not be able to use your vehicle.

Hand brake

If you intend to keep your car idle for a long period, do not engage the hand brake. This will lead to the jamming of the brake pads. Besides, when you take your vehicle after a few days, it may face difficulty in moving. It is better to use a piece of stone or a block of wood as chocks. Besides, put the car in first gear when parked.

Spark plug

It is also advisable to remove the spark plugs. This will help prevent the likely rusting of cylinder heads. While putting back the plug for use, spray a little oil in the socket. If you have a friend or a neighbour who is a mechanic, it is better to ask them to do this.

Keep the car clean

Before you park the car, take care to clean the interior thoroughly. Do not leave biscuit packets, chocolate covers and newspapers inside the car. This could be an open invite to rats who could damage electrical, rubber and fibre parts of the vehicle. After cleaning the car, it is better not to use air fresheners. In a closed environment, the fragrance will turn into bad odour. If you are using a car cover, ensure that there is no dust and dirt on the body. Otherwise, the cover would get stuck to the body and create scratch marks.

Battery

Remove the battery if you're not using the car for a long time. Otherwise the battery will go dry. Ensure that the battery is fully charged and keep it at a place where there is no direct sunlight. Rub petroleum jelly on battery terminals and the tip of the cables that are used to connect it to the vehicle.