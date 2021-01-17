Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
SUN JAN 17, 2021 9:37 AM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

A 1947 vintage car returns to Salih's home after 60 years

C P Salih
Our Correspondent
Published: January 17, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Topic | Fasttrack

Thrissur: Expatriate businessman C P Salih had a happy reunion recently after 60 years — with a gleaming Studebaker car that had left his home in 1960.

Salih's father Chandanaparambil C P Mohammad had bought this American car from Delhi. It is estimated that the car, manufactured in 1947, arrived in India in 1949.

It was in this car that the wedding party of the mother-in-law of prominent businessman Galfar Mohamed Ali had travelled to the wedding.

RELATED ARTICLES

C P Mohammad sold the car in the 1960s. After changing several hands, it finally reached Delhi again. What's more, it had the same old number — DBG 8213. Mohammad had written in his diary that he had bought the car for Rs 2,400. The car was tracked in Delhi with the help of the old number.

Salih purchased the car and brought it to his Valappad home to give it to his son Anhar Salih as a wedding gift. The car was originally red in colour. It has now turned blue. The top was lost due to age. But the engine is still the old one.

CP Muhammed Salih
C P Salih with his family.

On seeing its return, many elders shared their memories of having seen the car in the past. All this was recorded and kept by Salih's family. Many were not even allowed to touch the car. But C P Mohammad took everyone in the area in the car.

While the old car has been found, one puzzle related to it remains. CP Mohammad had written in his diary that an Ezhuthachan in Thrissur had helped him buy the car. Salih has not yet been able to find out who that was.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.