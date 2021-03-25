Cars and bikes to become costlier from April

New Delhi: After the January hike, car and bike prices are set to go up again from April as companies grapple with rising input costs amid a global shortage of supplies.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said it will "substantially" increase the prices of its entire product portfolio from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs.

The auto major said the exercise would cover its entire product range in the country and the quantum of the increase would vary depending upon the models.

Earlier in a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said that over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, also said it will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,500 from next month.

Similarly, Nissan India and other auto majors also said they will be increasing the price.

With diesel prices hitting the roof, car makers have witnessed a surge in transportation and other infrastructure costs.

The emission norms of moving from BS4 to BD6 also involved a lot of costs for the companies.