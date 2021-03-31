Kerala among 5 states with highest number of old vehicles

New Delhi: Kerala is one of the five states in the country with the highest number of old vehicles.

As many as 34,64,651 vehicles, which are older than 15 years, ply on the roads in the state. Among these, 19,99,479 vehicles are 20 years old. And 14,65,172 vehicles are 15-20 years old.

Karnataka has the highest number of old vehicles. It is estimated that old vehicles lead to 10-12 times more air pollution than the new vehicles.

The Transport Ministry is set to implement a policy to scrap government vehicles that are 15 years old and private vehicles that are older than 20 years. This policy would be implemented in a phased manner from October this year.

From June 1, 2024, old vehicles without fitness certificates from the automated systems cannot ply on the roads.

As part of the measures to reduce the number of old vehicles, the central government will also implement its decision to levy green tax. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the states.

Main proposals on green tax

* Transport vehicles, which are older than 8 years, will have to pay 10 to 25 per cent of the road tax as green tax. Needs to be remitted while renewing the fitness certificate.

* For private vehicles, while renewing registration after 15 years. The percentage would be decided later.

* A lower green tax for public transport vehicles such as the city buses.

* 50 per cent of the road tax to be levied as green tax for vehicles registered in cities such as Delhi, with high levels of air pollution.

* No green tax for electric, hybrid and CNG vehicles. Also, vehicles used for agricultural purposes such as tractor and tiller would also be exempted from green tax.

* Differential taxes for petrol and diesel vehicles.

* Green tax can be maintained as a special account for pollution control activities and can be used by states to set up facilities to reduce pollution levels.