Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday announced a Rs 20,000 crore additional package for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be reprioritisation to tackle COVID second and anticipated third waves, the FM said.

Through this package, Rs. 2800 crore will be spent towards facing the health emergency situation, Rs. 8900 crore for disbursing money directly to those who are in crisis due to the loss of livelihood, and Rs. 8300 crore towards interest subsidy for loans provided for economic rejuvenation.

The Finance Minister added that the Covid vaccination policy of the Centre came as a double whammy for the state economies battered by Covid.

The six-point programme includes:

•All CHCs, Taluk and district hospitals to have 10 isolation beds. It is estimated that Rs.1.75 crore is needed for the setting up of new wards and Rs.1.25 crore for the renovation of old buildings. Around Rs. 636.5 crore will be needed for this.

•Each medical college will have a special block to deal with epidemics. This year Rs.50 crore is earmarked to set up isolation blocks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Medical Colleges.

•The bed strength of pediatric ICUs will be strengthened.

•Oxygen plant with a capacity of 150 metric tonne to be set up.

•A centre of excellence on the lines of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention will be set up in Kerala. Rs.50 lakh earmarked for the purpose.

•Rs 1000 crore has been set aside for providing vaccination to those above 18 years of age. Rs 500 cr for the purchase of allied equipments related to vaccination

