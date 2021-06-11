Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Indian shares hit record highs as US inflation data puts investor worries to rest

Reuters
Published: June 11, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo
Topic | Business

Indian shares hit record highs on Friday, boosted by financials and energy stocks, as more states lifted pandemic restrictions and US inflation data allayed investors' worries.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 15,811.60 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.45% to 52,539.38 by 0349 GMT. Both the indexes are set to post their fourth straight weekly gain.

The southern state of Karnataka announced on Thursday it would ease some COVID-19 restrictions in a phased manner.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, US consumer price index data released on Thursday fitted in with Federal Reserve's repeated assertion that higher inflation will be transitory, offering relief to global stock markets. 

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd gained 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively. Shares of Reliance have risen in five of the last eight trading sessions. 

Investors now look to India's industrial output data for April, which will be released later in the day. 

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.