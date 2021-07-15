Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after finance minister K N Balagopal sought the immediate release of GST dues, the Centre on July 15 disbursed the GST compensation backlog of Rs 4122.27 crore to Kerala. During his meeting with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, Balagopal had asked for the immediate release of Rs 4522 crore which the Centre had to pay Kerala as GST compensation.

The compensation amount released to Kerala was part of the Rs 75,000 crore the Ministry of Finance had released to states and union territories. Since the Centre, too, is short of funds, the Rs 75,000 crore has been borrowed from the five- and two-year securities issued by the Centre. Though the amount is technically given as a loan, states need not worry as the interest would be paid from the GST cess collections of the Centre.

Subsequent to the 43rd GST Council Meeting held on May 28 this year, the Centre had decided to borrow Rs 1.59 lakh crore and release it to States and UTs on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to the short release of compensation on account of inadequate amount in the Compensation Fund.

During the last 2020-21, Rs 1.10 lakh crore was released to States under a similar arrangement.

The system of compensating states for fall in GST revenues would end this fiscal. Balagopal had urged the Centre to extend the compensation for another five years. As per the GST Act, if a state or Union Territory failed to achieve an annual GST growth rate of 14 percent, the shortfall will be filled up by the Centre. This compensation mechanism was to continue till 2021-22. However, with COVID-19 impacting GST revenues, states have urged the Centre to extend the compensation tenure.