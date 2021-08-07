New online system to fast-track compensation for road accidents

New Delhi: A new online platform, comprising a website and an online App, will be soon launched by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highway with the aim of granting compensation to the victims of road accidents within three months after the registration of the claims.

The new centralised online App will be unique for its feature that it can be accessed by all stakeholders, victims of the road accidents, police and insurance companies, for uploading documents.

It is devised to ensure a single-window system for dealing with road accident claims more effectively and in a time-bound manner. All insurance companies have already expressed their consent to the Union Government for starting such an online App.

Delays so far marred claim process

Right now, the entire procedure for getting a claim is a cumbersome process. The Supreme Court, the other day, had expressed displeasure over the delay in disposing of road accident claim petitions, many of which have been pending for the last many years.

But when the new online App comes into force, the procedure will turn simple and direct. Once the claim is registered, the traffic police can upload details regarding the case. Then, the insurance companies can quickly arrive at a decision on compensation.

Last year, Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that the government was toying with the idea of increasing the compensation amount for road accident victims.

The minister also informed the Rajya Sabha last week that rules regarding hike in compensation would be released soon.