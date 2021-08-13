Vehicle scrappage policy launched, owners to get incentives on new ones

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, saying it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.

The policy will give a new identity to India's mobility and auto sector, Modi said in a video address to the Investor Summit held to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Programme.

We are promoting a circular economy. The aim is to develop a sustainable and environment-friendly economy, he said. A circular economy is one where products are designed for durability, reuse and recyclability.

Under the new policy, private vehicles that are more than 20 years old and commercial vehicles that are more than 15 years old will have to undergo strict inspections. The inspections will be carried out at centres that will be set up on a public-private partnership.

If people opt for the voluntary scrappage scheme and have their old vehicle scrapped, they will be eligible for incentives when they buy a new vehicle.

"This policy will play a major role in removing unfit vehicles from our roads in a scientific manner. It will modernise the vehicular population on our city roads, he said.

The prime minister said that India should work for clean, congestion free and convenient mobility in the 21st century.

The policy will play a key role in 'Waste to Wealth' programme, Modi said, adding it will also help in reducing pollution in our cities. The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India's development journey.

The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth and start-ups to join this programme, Modi tweeted before the event.

According to Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, around one crore old vehicles will have to be scrapped once the policy is implemented.

The Union minister said the new policy will give a Rs 10 lakh crore (30%) boost to the Indian automotive industry. Besides, it will also generate up to 50,000 new jobs and attract investments worth Rs 10,000 crore in the country.

In Kerala itself, 35 lakh vehicles will have to be scrapped, according to the motor vehicles department figures. Two-wheelers will form about 70% of this figure.