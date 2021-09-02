Licence fee for commercial building construction along NH hiked by 5%

Thiruvananthapuram: The licence fee for constructing fuel stations, charging stations and other commercial buildings along national highways across India has been increased by five per cent.

The hike is in accordance with an earlier directive of the Union Ministry of Surface Transport to increase the licence fee annually.

The licence fee for constructing buildings along national highways was Rs 2.5 lakh, according to the guidelines the Centre had revised in 2020. The amount has now been increased to Rs 2,62,500.

Those applying for building permits this year, and others who have already received interim approval this year, will have to pay the revised fee while seeking the final approval from the National Highways Authority of India.

Penalty too raised

The Authority has also increased the penalty by five per cent for unauthorised buildings with direct access to highways. The existing penalty was Rs 2.5 lakh.

Application procedure

Those seeking the Authority's permission should pay a processing fee of Rs 10,000 along with the application, besides remitting Rs 20,000 while receiving the temporary approval for construction.

A bank guarantee of Rs 2.5 lakh should be provided while getting the temporary sanction for fuel stations and charging centres. The bank guarantee will be returned along with the final approval.

All fees, except bank guarantee, should be paid for new roads linking the highway.

Residential buildings, small shops and agricultural land have been exempted from the fees.

The guidelines have been in force for highways under the Authority since 2013.