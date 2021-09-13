BMW drives in new trims of X5 with price starting at Rs 77.9 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday said it has launched the new variants of its premium SUV X5, with both petrol and diesel powertrains, in India with price starting at Rs 77.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus comes with a three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine priced at Rs 77.9 lakh while the petrol powered X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus is tagged at Rs 79.5 lakh.

Both trims are being locally produced at the company's Chennai plant.

"The BMW X5 underlines a very strong appeal with its combined off-road abilities and dynamic driving pleasure. The most successful BMW sports activity vehicle (SAV) of all time now has a new, attractive addition to its line-up - BMW X5 xDrive 'SportX Plus'," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

SportX Plus celebrates the gust of adrenaline with style and self-confidence, he added.

The engine of the X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.5 seconds.

The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the X5 xDrive40i produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500-5,200 rpm and the car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 5.5 seconds.

The trims come with various features like panoramic glass roof, four-zone automatic climate control, electroplated controls and electrically adjustable roller sunblinds.