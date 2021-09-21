'Kerala's tourism, healthcare sectors model for country'

Kerala has become a model for the rest of the country with its well-developed tourism, hospitality and healthcare sectors, Union Minister for State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said on Tuesday.

He listed out good connectivity and communication network and availability of skilled and educated workforce as the reasons for the state's potential growth.

The central minister also highlighted the availability of spices, “for which Kerala is renowned since time immemorial.”

He was inaugurating the Vanijya Utsav, organised by his ministry, in Kochi through a virtual platform.

“Despite the global slowdown on account of COVID-19, India’s merchandise exports is on an increasing trend. The Ministry of Commerce has been taking various steps to facilitate agricultural exports, and initiatives have been taken to achieve merchandise exports worth $400 billion in financial year 2021-22,” he said.

Vanijya Utsav is being organised in hybrid mode at Kochi, Kerala, as part of the Vanijya Saptah programme of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.

The Centre is celebrating ‘Vanijya Saptah’ from September 20 to 26 in every state and union territory across the country to highlight the country’s potential for trade and exports.

In unison with this, a series of events focusing on economic growth and promotion of exports are organised in Kerala by the Department of Commerce, Govt. of India; Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Kerala; Spices Board, Directorate of Foreign Trade, Confederation of Indian Industry and Districts as Export Hubs.

The two-day programme will focus on improving the country’s exports and foreign trade. Leading exporters and industry leaders were part of the gathering and hundreds of others from the industry are taking part in the programme online.

“Synergy between commerce and external affairs verticals of India as well as line departments of state governments are significant aspects for enhancing the country’s export prospects, in line with the vision of the prime minister to achieve an export target of $400 bn merchandise exports,” Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan said in his message.

“I would like to appreciate the efforts taken by the Spices Board and other export promotion bodies to associate with Indian missions in various countries in organizing continuous buyer seller meets and conducting online interactive sessions to strengthen India’s trade and export” the minister said.

Addressing the gathering, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden called for collaborative efforts from state and central governments to address the challenges in the production and processing fronts for export and economic growth.

K S Ellangovan IAS, Export Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Kerala highlighted the investor friendly initiatives being promoted by the state.

“The main aim of this event is to promote product and services exported from our country and spread awareness about the support being provided by the government to all stakeholders to strengthen the export and highlight the economic growth of our export sector and to further debate, discuss and deliberate about the future potential prospects in these areas” said D Sathiyan, the Secretary, Spices Board while addressing the gathering.

Vanijya Utsav will conclude on Wednesday.