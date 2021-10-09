ISDC's Teresa Jacobs aims at developing educational skills for tomorrow

As one of the leaders of the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), UK, Teresa Jacobs is focused on a few key aspects on the modern concepts of education – skill acquisition and enhancement. Jacobs is the executive director of the Learning wing of the ISDC, which offers its services in over 120 countries.

ISDC imparts a set of skill development activities through its structured plan and aims at developing skills for tomorrow. Their operation includes various skill development projects, professional and vocational education activities, professional and corporate training, consulting, research and development and other learning solutions.

With a proven career as an educational business developer, Jacobs has been continuously supporting innovation in education for a long time. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors and Director of Quality Assurance with significant experience in assessment development and quality and process management.

What makes her a successful educational business manager is her firm belief that an innovative and proactive approach to problem solving accompanied by a passion for excellence and ability drive efficiency, quality and profit.

Jacobs at ‘Techspectations EDUCATE 2021'

Jacobs will be attending Techspectations EDUCATE 2021, ManoramaOnline's flagship digital summit, scheduled for October 23. At the virtual event, she will speak from her experience of exploring diverse features of skill development and innovations in the field of education.

She is not only adept at providing a strategic overview and developing and implementing policies and processes but also skilled at business development and project management to enter new educational markets with higher education partners.

This year she headed the judging panel for an industry award in transformational change assessments and their delivery methodology.

Teresa managed Pearson Edexcel ELT testing provision before moving on to the construction of assessments for statutory licence to practice initiatives.

Teresa also had a successful stint at the Chartered Institute of Management (CIMA) as Head of Quality Assessment.

She then moved across to the delivery side of higher education. After that, she moved to Institute of Directors (IoD), UK, where she transformed the assessments and their delivery methodology. The IoD became the first professional body to fully adopt remote invigilation.

