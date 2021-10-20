Manipal Academy honcho Manojkumar is well-versed with the development of tech-enabled learning

Technology-Enhanced Learning (TEL) or e-Learning is fast catching up. It received an unexpected fillip as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of conventional learning centres and the adoption of online education.

Rich with over two decades of experience as a teacher, researcher and academic administrator, Manojkumar Nagasampige is the kind of educationist one would look forward to listen to in a summit on education to be held when the world is struggling to emerge from a pandemic.

Nagasampige, the director of Online Education, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, is among an impressive line-up of speakers at Techspectations 2021, ManoramaOnline's flagship digital summit scheduled for October 23. At the virtual meet, he would participate in a panel discussion on "The Immersive Classroom: Experiences with AR/VR & New Age Technology."

An expert in programme development and education management, Nagasampige has, in a career spanning over 23 years, proven his exceptional skills in design, development and delivery of online and distance education programmes.

Nagasampige is one of the pioneers of the transition of education to the digital space from the traditional classrooms, which the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated. At Techspectations, he is expected to speak from his experience and expertise in developing online course modules based on instructional design principles.

He has completed IVQ Diploma in Training Skills from City & Guilds, UK, and a Certificate programme in Online Teaching from GlobalNxt University, Malaysia.

He has also customised boot camps and workshops for corporates. He has designed programmes for corporate majors such as Philips, Deloitte, GE Healthcare, Heinz and Baxter.

His other areas of expertise are accreditation, ranking and certification of educational institutions. He is sought after for preparing higher education institutions for the accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

His experience in higher education sector also includes organising internal, external and cross audits and handling tasks pertaining to the Distance Education Accrediting Commission and NBA. He has expertise in preparing higher education institutions for the central government's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and other institutional rankings.

Techspectations 2021

ManoramaOnline is set to host the fourth edition of the summit even as the global economy strives to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and return to the path of revival and explore new opportunities. Tech experts, influencers, top brand heads, luminaries from various fields and start-ups will attend the digital summit.

