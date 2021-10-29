Rs 201.93-crore additional tax revenue for Kerala as petroleum prices go up

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has received an additional tax revenue of Rs 201.93 crore due to the hike in prices of petroleum products, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said.

He informed the Assembly that the government received a tax revenue of Rs 18,355.53 crore from its own sources till August during this financial year. The State Government has forecast a revenue of Rs 71,833.28 crore during this financial year.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the third consecutive day on Friday after a two-day pause across the country. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

While petrol has already hit the ₹100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu.

The petrol price in Kerala crossed the Rs 110-mark by last Sunday. At Parashala, the southern extremity of the state in Thiruvananthapuram district, petrol cost Rs 110.10 per litre and diesel Rs 103.77 per litre on Sunday.

According to reports, the current crisis is due to the unwillingness of OPEC countries to increase production in line with rising fuel consumption and demand.

Fuel prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and varying transportation rates from the refineries to the retail outlets.

Wait for GST compensation

However, as reported earlier, Kerala is yet to receive from the Centre Rs 4,466.89 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation since the 2017-18 fiscal. This was revealed by the minister in the Assembly earlier this month.

GST compensation is a legal entitlement. The GST Act mandates that States should be compensated for any fall in GST collections during the initial period of the GST's implementation.

KIIFB consultancy service

The Board meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has decided to start a consultancy service of its own for the financial body.