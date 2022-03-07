Foreign universities will come to Kerala soon: Balagopal

Thiruvananthapuram: State Finance Minister KN Balagopal has said that foreign universities and a number of hospitals and IT companies will come to Kerala soon. Steps would also be taken to open breweries in the State.

While speaking at the pre-Budget webinar organised by Malayala Manorama by involving experts, the minister said that the government would give importance to areas such as industry, education, entertainment, and agriculture in this year's State Budget to be presented in the Assembly on Friday.

The Minister said that a slew of proposals aiming at increasing the revenue of the government would be there in the Budget.

Balagopal said that a conducive atmosphere would be created for the individuals and firms to invest in the State instead of making them go abroad for business. He made it clear that the development projects for the next 25 years were in the pipeline.