Thiruvananthapuram: The power shortage experienced around the country would last till November this year, according to experts. Meanwhile, Kerala managed to meet the requirements of electricity consumers in the state on Wednesday.

However, in case a major generator develops snags and a fall of 200-300 megawatts in production occurs in Kerala, there would be a crisis. This is because no extra power would be available from the common grid.

Presently, Kerala receives 450 megawatts during daytime and 264 megawatts in the evening from the power exchange daily. "The state spends around Rs 4 crore every day to buy power from outside to meet the deficit in domestic production," said an official.

National situation

According to experts, the present national power crisis would continue till October end. Afterwards, it is expected to ease as consumption falls in winter, which lasts till January 2023. However, a more severe crisis could emerge during the next year's summer, they said.

Even though rains arrive around the country by July, the consumption would rise due to agricultural activities. Moreover, production would fall during rains as waters flood the coal mines. Earlier, coal plants stocked enough stocks for the entire rainy season. But, now, they keep only a week's stock.

Experts also point out that even though some new power projects would start production during the coming year, their total output will be less than 10,000 megawatts. India’s current shortage is far higher than this figure.

"Work on some power projects in the private sector is now stalled. The Government of India is engaged in efforts to complete these projects. All this suggests that a permanent solution to India’s power shortage is at least three years away," said an expert.