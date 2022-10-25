WhatsApp services restored after brief disruption

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2022 01:46 PM IST Updated: October 25, 2022 02:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Services of instant messaging and voice call service WhatsApp were restored after a brief disruption on Tuesday afternoon.

While thousands of users across India and other countries reported that it was impossible to send messages in groups, some users  had reported that their personal chats were also affected during the outage. WhatsApp web was also affected by the outage.

News agency ANI reported that WhatsApp’s parent company Meta acknowledged the outage and said it was working on a fix.

