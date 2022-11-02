Biscuit prices soar over 50 percent in the last one year

Thiruvananthapuram: Who wouldn’t like to dunk a biscuit into a hot cup of tea early in the morning?

But households are increasingly finding it difficult to afford the cookies savoured by kids and elders alike.

The makers of various brands of biscuits have hiked the prices by more than 50 percent in the last one year alone.

Not only that, some of them further shed the weight of the “small packs” by reducing quantity.

The government is turning a blind eye towards such ploys of manufacturers at a time when the masses are hit by peaking inflation.

Many among us overlook the soaring costs of confectionery products.

If the prices of vegetables and groceries rise this season, they fall in the next.

But it’s not the case with biscuits and other similar products which only turn dearer and dearer.

The Government has hiked the Dearness Allowance of central government employees by eight percent in the last one year.

The same is provided, aimed at hedging the impact of inflation.

But while the Government calculates the inflation hike figure at 8 percent, the makers of biscuits, baby foods, and similar products have increased the prices by 20 percent.