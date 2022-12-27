Kerala Budget likely on Jan 27

Our Correspondent
Published: December 27, 2022 10:13 AM IST
In view of the persistent financial crunch an increase in social security/welfare pension is unlikely as in the last Budget. Photo: Manorama.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Budget for the financial year 2023-24 is being prepared with the State Finance Department planning to present it to the Legislature on January 27. The date would be confirmed in the next Cabinet meeting.

In view of the persistent financial crunch an increase in social security/welfare pension is unlikely as in the last Budget. However, an increase of 10 per cent is expected in the land fair price this year also, like in the previous year.

The Left Democratic Front Government had promised in the election manifesto that welfare pensions would be raised in a phased manner from the current monthly handout of Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,500.

RELATED ARTICLES

As of now, Rs 770 crore is being spent to provide welfare pensions to as many as 50.48 lakh people in the State. The pension, which used to be distributed once in three or four months earlier, was decided to be distributed every month right before the last Assembly election.

However, the officials have informed Finance Minister K N Balagopal that the department is not able to fulfil even this assurance of monthly pension distribution in the present state.

The Budget for the current financial year was presented on March 11, 2022.  

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout