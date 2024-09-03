D’LIFE launches its 26th showroom in Trivandrum's Kazhakkoottam,

D’LIFE Home Interiors has opened its 2nd showroom in Trivandrum, Kazhakkoottam bypass, near Technopark, marking the launch of its 26th experience center on September 2. Located conveniently near Technopark Phase IV, the new showroom offers innovative designs and premium services to further empower city residents in creating their dream living spaces. With the expertise of D’LIFE’s talented interior designers in Trivandrum, the residents of the city can seamlessly transform their home interior vision into reality. Contemporary furniture takes center stage at the experience center Kazhakkootam. Here, visitors will be able to enjoy personalised tours led by D’LIFE’s expert design consultants, guiding them through each step, from concept to installation. This latest addition in Trivandrum further reinforces D’LIFE's extensive network of 26 branches across India, showcasing the brand’s dedication to nationwide growth.

India’s most reliable interior company meets trivandrum’s tech hub

The new showroom sits right in the heart of Trivandrum’s tech hub. Discover a world of modern home decor and luxury furniture at the new experience center in Trivandrum. From attractive deals on interior packages to award-winning contemporary designs, D’LIFE offers everything a homeowner could desire. D’LIFE has a proven track record of blending modern living with affordability. They can assist customers every step of the way, from understanding their personal style to handling financial considerations and selecting top-quality materials. The Trivandrum showroom, located on the Kazhakkoottam bypass, offers top-notch furnishings and design solutions for areas including Vattiyoorkavu, Athiyannoor, Attingal, Azhoor, Edakkode, Iroopara, Kalliyoor, Kanjiramkulam, Keezhattingal, Peroorkada, Vellayambalam, Kovalam, Nedumangad, and Neyyattinkara. Located in the heart of Trivandrum, our premium showroom caters to the city's upscale market and while staying ahead of the latest trends

D’LIFE's journey to becoming India's best interior design company.

With over 10,000 projects completed in the past 20 years, D'LIFE Home Interiors has established itself as the most reliable interior design company in India. Operating with 26 branches, the company is known for delivering exceptional home decor solutions and unmatched after-sale service. With the recent opening of their showroom in Trivandrum, D'LIFE is ready to cater to the rising demand for modern home interiors in the city. The rapidly expanding company plans to bring its unique design services to more cities across the nation. Supported by two major factories and a team of over 1,300 skilled professionals, D'LIFE has the capacity to complete up to 300 projects each month, fuelling its growth in the competitive interior design industry.