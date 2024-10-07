Ex-NDTV leaders’ startup Frammer AI makes short video conversion easier; wins $2 million investment from Lumikai

Frammer AI, a startup founded by key members of the former management team of NDTV, has won a $2 million seed round investment from Lumikai, India’s pioneer venture capital (VC) firm focusing on interactive media and gaming.

Founded a little over a year ago, the Delhi-based Frammer provides an all-in-one platform that helps businesses create high-quality videos for social media.

“Using custom training and the experience of its founders, Frammer AI delivers ready-to-publish content for social media. The startup has been generating revenue for several months and is driving strong interest internationally, including from movie studios and sports rights-holders,” the company said in a statement.

Frammer was set up by Suparna Singh, ex CEO and president of NDTV, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, ex CTPO, and Arijit Chatterjee, then chief strategy officer at the TV network.

Frammer has large clients in India and the US, including The India Today Group, Zee News, and insurance giant Acko. The company has also just been named the AI content partner of Brightcove, a US-listed company that provides streaming services to thousands of publishers worldwide.

Frammer will use the funding from Lumikai, which comes to around Rs 17 crore, to expand into sports and entertainment, increase its tech team to meet the needs of a growing and diverse client list, and invest in data training for its focus areas.

Suparna Singh, CEO and co-founder of Frammer AI, said they were clear about their product right from the beginning because they had identified the pain points during their long stint in the broadcasting industry.

“The need for - and interest in - short-form video has never been higher. We’re thrilled to hear from clients that Frammer is creating larger audiences for them by utilising all their videos to their fullest potential. We’ve used all our experience and knowledge to train Frammer to deliver the most accurate results for complex content, and it’s gratifying to see very effective results,” she said.

For every video, Frammer delivers a transcript and captions, identifies the most engaging excerpts, and turns them into short videos for different digital platforms. It also creates vertical video like Insta Reels and YouTube Shorts.

“Short, engaging content is now a key marketing tool for large companies wanting to connect with their audience. But creating and posting videos on social media is a slow, complicated process, involving up to five people and several hours of effort for every video. And prosumer tools cannot accurately handle complex content. In contrast, with just one click, Frammer can convert a half-hour video into 35 short packages in approximately five minutes,” the company statement said.

Explaining further, Singh told Onmanorama that the tool helps clients make maximum revenue from social media by making the production of short videos way easier.

Frammer’s tool can also create summaries of webinars and internal video conferences.

Singh said the company is also exploring its potential to make inroads into the regional media markets, including Malayalam, Hindi, Bangla and Tamil.

“We look forward to the journey with Frammer AI,” said Salone Sehgal, founding partner at Lumikai. “As a leadership team, they have consistently driven businesses from inception to profitability and delivered shareholder value with pioneering content, product and media-tech solutions while leading NDTV. In a world where brands, enterprises, and media houses must consistently engage audiences through social media, Frammer AI’s impressive client roster is a testament to the value of their solution,” Sehgal said.