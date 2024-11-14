5 compelling reasons to link your RuPay credit card with UPI

Did you know that digital financial transactions in India are expected to reach 481 billion by 2028-29? One of the recent advancements fuelling this growth is the ability to link RuPay credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This combines real-time payment convenience with credit card perks like rewards, cashback, and flexible payment options.

If you haven't yet linked your RuPay credit card with UPI, here are five compelling reasons you should make that move today.

1. Convenience

When you link your RuPay credit card with UPI, you can handle all your transactions through a single platform. Instead of juggling between different payment methods, like cash, debit cards, and separate credit card systems, UPI consolidates everything in one place. Whether you want to pay for groceries, utility bills, hospital expenses, or online purchases, you can do it with just a few taps on your smartphone. All you have to do is scan a QR code or enter a UPI ID, and you can carry out all peer-to-merchant transactions seamlessly.

The best part is that you can monitor all your transactions, whether credit or debit, through a single app. Moreover, you get real-time updates, detailed transaction histories, and expenditure summaries, all of which help you manage your finances more effectively.

2. Reward points

One of the key benefits of linking your RuPay credit card with UPI is that you continue to enjoy rewards, even while making payments through the UPI platform. For example, with the IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card, you get to earn 2 reward points for every ₹100 spent through UPI transactions. For non-UPI transactions, you earn 1 reward point for every ₹100 spent. This means all your purchases contribute towards your rewards balance.

You can get this UPI-enabled RuPay credit card in just 4 steps:

Apply online via IndusInd Bank’s website

Enter your personal details

Check out the best offers curated for you based on your details

Complete your video KYC and get your RuPay credit card delivered to your address

Click on the credit card apply online option and begin your journey with IndusInd Bank today. The entire process is 100% digital, which means you can complete all the formalities without visiting a bank!

3. High security

Both UPI and RuPay are designed with strong security protocols. Each time a transaction is initiated, it requires the user to provide a unique UPI PIN. This PIN is known only to the cardholder and makes it harder for unauthorised parties to misuse the card. Moreover, with instant notifications, any unusual activity can be quickly spotted and reported immediately.

4. EMI options

Many credit cards offer the convenience of converting purchases into Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs). This option helps you spread the cost of big expenses, such as electronics, travel bookings, or furniture, over several months. Instead of paying a lump sum, you can choose a repayment plan with a fixed interest rate and affordable EMIs. Some cards also offer zero-interest EMIs for select products, services, or merchants to make big-ticket spending more manageable.

5. Smooth payment experience

Earlier, UPI transactions were limited to bank accounts or debit cards, and only funds available in those accounts could be used for payments. However, the integration of RuPay credit cards into UPI provides you with flexible revolving credit access. You can utilise the available credit limit to cover expenses as needed and settle payments later. The added option of EMIs, rewards, and cashback enhances your convenience even more.

Steps to link your RuPay credit card to UPI

Let's say you want to link your IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card to UPI. Here are the steps you will need to follow:

Open your UPI app (if you are not registered, download the app and verify your mobile number first)

Click on the "add credit card" or "link credit card" option

Choose IndusInd Bank as the credit card issuer

From the list, select the IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card

Next, you will need to generate a UPI PIN. To do this, you may be asked to enter the details of your RuPay credit card (card number, expiry date, CVV). After that, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Now, create a strong UPI PIN and complete the setup.

That's it! Now, you are ready to use your UPI-enabled RuPay credit card for quick, secure, and hassle-free payments.

Must-know tips for secure UPI transactions

In the fiscal year ending March 2024, India had recorded digital payment fraud losses of ₹14.57 billion. This data highlights the importance of staying cautious with online transactions to protect your hard-earned money. Keep the following tips in mind for added security:

Do not share your UPI PIN with anyone and treat it like your ATM PIN

Only use UPI apps from trusted sources to protect against fraud

Activate SMS and email alerts for every transaction to monitor your account activity 24/7

Never open attachments or click on links in emails or messages from unfamiliar sources that claim to be your bank

Strengthen security by using a complex, hard-to-guess password for your device and UPI app

Alert your bank or UPI app as soon as you see any unauthorised transactions for a speedy resolution

Key takeaways

Linking your RuPay credit card with UPI means enjoying countless benefits. These include quick digital payments, better financial control, increased merchant acceptance, reward points, and improved security. You can easily link your credit card to UPI online with just a few clicks. Simply open a UPI app, select the "add card" option, enter your RuPay card details, verify with an OTP, and set your UPI PIN. Once done, you can easily use your credit card to make UPI payments at millions of merchants across India.