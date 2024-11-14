Mukesh Ambani becomes first Indian to feature on Fortune's 100 Most Powerful People

Mukesh Ambani, the Group Chairman and Managing Editor of Reliance Industries Ltd, has been ranked 12th on Fortune's List of the 100 Most Powerful People in Business. He is the first Indian national to be featured on this list.

The list also includes six other individuals of Indian origin, including Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chairman and CEO; Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO; Shanthanu Narayan, Adobe's CEO; Vinod Khosla, a venture capitalist; Tarag Amin, CEO of E.L.F.; and Nael Mohan, YouTube's CEO.

The list features leaders from 40 different industries, ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. These individuals include founders, chief executives of major companies, disrupters, and innovators. Among those of Indian origin, four out of the five are CEOs of leading tech companies, while one operates a makeup brand.