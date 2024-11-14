Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mukesh Ambani becomes first Indian to feature on Fortune's 100 Most Powerful People

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2024 02:58 PM IST Updated: November 14, 2024 03:01 PM IST
India Reliance
Image: File Photo
Topic | India

Mukesh Ambani, the Group Chairman and Managing Editor of Reliance Industries Ltd, has been ranked 12th on Fortune's List of the 100 Most Powerful People in Business. He is the first Indian national to be featured on this list. 

The list also includes six other individuals of Indian origin, including Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chairman and CEO; Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO; Shanthanu Narayan, Adobe's CEO; Vinod Khosla, a venture capitalist; Tarag Amin, CEO of E.L.F.; and Nael Mohan, YouTube's CEO. 

The list features leaders from 40 different industries, ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. These individuals include founders, chief executives of major companies, disrupters, and innovators. Among those of Indian origin, four out of the five are CEOs of leading tech companies, while one operates a makeup brand.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE