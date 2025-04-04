US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement sent Indian markets into a downward spiral on Friday, yet one sector shrugged off loses and sprang to profits. Textile stocks surged and Kitex Garments from Kerala also rode the high wave.

Kitex's shares increased by 5 percent on the trading day, rising to ₹199.2 after starting the day at ₹189.72. This was in part helped by Trump's tariff announcement and other investment strategies announced by the company.

Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on all economies, sending shockwaves across global markets. Wall Street was hit the hardest, recording its steepest decline since 2020. Trump imposed a 27 per cent tariff on India, which is much lower than other textile exporting countries and gives the country a clear edge.

China and Vietnam control more than half of textile exports to the US, and both countries imposed tariff rates of 34 percent and 46 percent, respectively. Other major exporters, Cambodia and Bangladesh, were subjected to tariffs of 49 percent and 37 percent, respectively.

"The comparatively low tariff rate is definitely going to help Indian exports to the United States. This has opened a huge opportunity for India, and we need to capitalize on the advantage," said Kitex Chairman and Managing Director Sabu M Jacob. He said that the right investment strategies will help the company in the long term.

"The high tariffs on other countries will help Kitex. They are already leaders in kids' garments and can capitalise on the new conditions," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. He said the company's stock performance was driven by the positive sentiment around the tariff decision.

How other Kerala companies responded

Meanwhile, other Kerala companies traded in red, adhering to the wider market sentiment. Electronics manufacturer BPL Ltd was the biggest loser, with shares ending 6 percent lower. Fertiliser manufacturer FACT also ended 5 percent lower at ₹621.95, while Hindustan Organic Chemicals ended 5 percent lower.

Kerala finance companies also lost ground after finishing in green on Thursday. Muthoot Finance was down 0.93 percent while Muthoot Capital shares decreased by 1.18 percent. ESAF small finance was the biggest upset ending at ₹26.54 after losing 3.25 percent. South Indian bank annd Manappuram Finance too fared loses. Federal Bank was the only exception, which increased by 0.44 percent.

Cochin Shipyard decreased by 4.81 percent. Meanwhile, KSE Ltd, whose shares were in red the previous day, rose by 0.07 percent to ₹1899.9.