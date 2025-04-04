A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian central city of Kryvyi Rih hit a residential area on Friday, killing at least 12 people, the regional governor said.

Three children were among those killed, Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app. He added that the attack damaged residential blocks and sparked fires. At least 50 more people were wounded, a local official added on Telegram.

Local Telegram chats posted videos from the site, showing grey smoke rising in the sky, as well as bodies and wounded lying on the pavements.

“The Russian army carried out a ballistic missile strike on a residential district of Kryvyi Rih. Not a single military facility - just civilian infrastructure,” Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, said on Telegram.

Russia denies targeting civilians, but thousands have been killed and injured in its invasion of Ukraine since 2022. On Wednesday, a Russian missile struck an enterprise in the city, killing at least four civilians.