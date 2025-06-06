High-value loans, simple eligibility, and flexible repayment tenures provided by Bajaj Finance make borrowing hassle-free.

A new bike is not just a vehicle. For many, it means freedom. No more long waits for public transport. No more dependency on others. It is mobility, comfort, and pride on two wheels. But sometimes, the price tag can be a roadblock. That is where a two-wheeler loan comes into the picture.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance make it simple by offering high-value two-wheeler loans that come with simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork. Here is why the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan could be the right choice for you.

1. High-value loans up to Rs. 21 lakh: Whether you want a budget-friendly scooter or a premium superbike, you need the money to match. Bajaj Finance offers a high-value loan of up to Rs. 21 lakh. That gives you the power to choose the bike you truly want. This means you never have to compromise on features, style, or performance.

2. Up to 100% financing of the on-road price: Buying a bike is not just about the ex-showroom cost. There are other charges like insurance, registration, and accessories. These add up quickly. With Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can get up to 100% financing of the total on-road price. This substantial loan amount allows you to bring home your dream bike without dipping into your savings. However, the final loan amount depends on your actual eligibility.

3. Quick disbursal facility: With the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan you can benefit from a fast disbursal facility. Quick loan disbursal ensures you can complete your bike purchase without delays. Faster access to funds allows you to move forward with confidence and convenience.

4. Easy eligibility and minimal paperwork: Eligibility criteria are simple. Both salaried and self-employed with a minimum CIBIL Score of 700 can apply for this loan. The documentation is minimal as you are required to submit just a few necessary documents such as address proof, employment proof, business proof, bank statements, salary slips and ITR statement.

5. Flexible tenure up to 84 months: Everyone has a different way of managing money. Some want to repay fast. Others prefer lower EMIs over time. Bajaj Finance offers a repayment tenure that ranges between 6 months and 84 months to repay your two-wheeler loan. You can choose a repayment plan that suits your monthly budget. Flexibility in repayment helps you plan your monthly expenses. You can opt for a shorter tenure if you want to pay off the loan faster or go for a longer tenure to reduce the monthly EMI burden. You can also use the two wheeler loan EMI calculator to find out your monthly instalments in advance. This online tool helps you choose a repayment period that suits your budget.

When you combine ease of application, fast approval, full on-road price coverage, and long repayment tenure, you get more than a loan—you get peace of mind.

And most of all, you get your bike. Whether you are commuting, riding to work, or chasing weekend getaways, a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance gets you there, quicker and smarter. You can also use the online two-wheeler loan EMI calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website to find out your monthly instalments in advance. All you need to do is enter the loan amount, interest and tenure and you can find out your estimated monthly instalments in advance. This bike loan EMI calculator helps in planning your finances better.

Ready to own your dream bike? Go to the Bajaj Finserv website or download the app and explore more about the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.