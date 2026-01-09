Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday said the state would raise the issue of fiscal restrictions imposed by the Centre at the pre-budget meeting convened by the Union Finance Ministry ahead of the Union Budget.

Speaking to reporters, Balagopal said he would attend the meeting in New Delhi on Saturday and alleged that the Centre was regulating and restricting Kerala’s finances through policy decisions. Of the borrowing space permitted to the state, Kerala was to receive ₹12,000 crore in the final three months of the current financial year, but this was later reduced to about ₹5,900 crore, he said.

Balagopal claimed that more than ₹17,000 crore due to Kerala in the current financial year had been curtailed. In addition, ₹4,200 crore was reduced based on GDP and GSDP figures provided by the statistics department, a matter already taken up with the Union finance minister. He said further cuts included ₹4,700 crore citing off-budget borrowings, ₹3,300 crore under the Guarantee Redemption Fund, ₹1,922 crore that had earlier been released only after the state approached the Supreme Court and ₹965 crore citing discrepancies in GSDP and IGST figures.

Describing the situation as “foul play in the final overs of a match”, Balagopal said the cuts came during the last phase of the financial year and an election period. He alleged that the reduction in borrowing was communicated after the local body election results were announced. “We visited the Finance Ministry on December 24 and raised our concerns, but no corrective steps were taken,” he said.

The minister warned that the curbs would severely affect Kerala, especially as the state government had announced several welfare measures, including an increase in welfare pension amounts, in November last year. The actions may have followed discomfort among the BJP and the UDF over these initiatives, Balagopal alleged, adding that the state continued to carry out welfare programmes effectively despite attempts to destabilise its finances.

Balagopal urged Congress and BJP MPs from Kerala to raise the issue if they had a sense of responsibility towards the state. He said he had informed the Union finance minister about Kerala’s improved fiscal indicators, citing studies by the RBI and others that showed better fiscal consolidation and reduced debt.

According to him, Kerala ranked sixth in own revenue growth, with 70 to 72 per cent of its expenditure met from its own resources, unlike several states that depend heavily on central transfers. He said Kerala ranked 18th in borrowing among states and had not seen any major rise in debt. The state’s GSDP, he added, had increased from ₹5.62 lakh crore in 2015–16 to ₹12.49 lakh crore now, alongside growth in production and gross value added.

Balagopal said Kerala would submit a memorandum at the pre-budget meeting raising issues such as revenue loss after GST, rubber price subsidy, paddy procurement price hike, railway development, Vizhinjam port and township development, and assistance for scheme workers. He said the challenge of a shrinking economy needed to be addressed and growth benefits should reach a wider section of people.





