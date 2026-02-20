Aditya Kanthy is one of the key figures driving the remarkable transformations India’s advertising sector has witnessed in recent years. As President and Managing Director of Omnicom Advertising India, a global advertising powerhouse, he will take the stage at Manorama Online’s Techspectations 2026.

Exploring the future of marketing strategies

Kanthy will join a high-profile panel exploring how technology and artificial intelligence are poised to reshape the retail and commerce sectors. Titled “How Technology & AI Will Shape the Future of Retail and Commerce,” the discussion will also feature two other industry leaders: Narasimha Rao, General Manager (India & MEA), MoEngage and Aaron Rigby, Regional Director (SEA & India), Taboola. During the session, these experts will also explore branding in the digital era and reveal the emerging trends in modern marketing strategies

From Mudra to Omnicom

Aditya Kanthy began his professional journey in 2003 with Mudra (later DDB Mudra Group), rising through the ranks from Chief Strategy Officer to CEO and Managing Director. Under his leadership, DDB Mudra achieved numerous milestones. In 2021, Mudra was ranked Asia’s No. 1 `Advertising Effectiveness Agency' by WARC. Aditya’s exceptional ability to connect brands emotionally with local cultures has received widespread recognition.

Aditya Kanthy currently oversees Omnicom’s operations in India, guiding the company’s strategic direction and implementing innovative marketing initiatives. Headquartered in the U S, Omnicom has a presence in over 70 countries and manages advertising for more than 8,000 major global brands. Aditya Kanthy has played a critical role in driving the growth of Omnicom’s advertising business in India.

Kerala’s biggest tech conclave

Techspectations, the digital summit organised by Manorama Online that delves into groundbreaking technological advancements and their real-world applications, is now entering its 10th year. This year’s edition, themed ‘Crystal Balling 2030,’ will offer a vision of what Kerala’s future could look like to the world.

