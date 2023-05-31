Delhi police deny report of not finding evidence to arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have denied a report that said hey have not found enough evidence to prove allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and arrest him, Manorama News reported.

Police officials said they would not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks with the media regarding recent allegations of sexual harassment against him, in Gonda district, Friday, Jan 20, 2023. Photo: PTI

Brij Bhushan Singh has maintained that there is no evidence against him.

Earlier, an agency report, quoting a senior officer, said the police have not found enough evidence to arrest the WFI chief. "During the investigation so far, the police have not found sufficient evidence to arrest the WFI chief. There is also no supportive evidence to prove their (wrestlers) claim. A report will be submitted in court within 15 days which could be in the form of a charge sheet or final report,” the officer was quoted as saying.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day.

They were detained and later let off.

(With PTI inputs)